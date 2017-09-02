HK Express embraces Bruce Lee philosophy

HK Express is paying tribute to Bruce Lee by naming its fifth A321 aircraft “Siu Loong” as an inspiration for travellers.

Hong Kong’s low-fare airline HK Express is paying tribute to Bruce Lee – legendary martial arts icon, philosopher and the city’s first international mega movie star – by naming its fifth A321 aircraft (aircraft registration number: B-LEE) “Siu Loong” (the English transliteration of Bruce Lee’s Chinese stage name) as an inspiration for travellers to embody his fighting spirit in transcending cultural borders.

With the debut of this 230-seat A321 aircraft, HK Express now boasts a fleet of 20 aircraft.

To celebrate, HK Express fans will stand to win flight tickets or travel vouchers by participating in the upcoming Favourite Bruce Lee Quote Campaign on the airline’s official Facebook page.

Bruce Lee shot to global fame during the early 1970s. The Hong Kong spirit shaped and exemplified by him continues to resonate with Hongkongers today, while Hong Kong remains a mecca for movie buffs and martial arts fans from around the world. Besides his movies, Bruce Lee was also known for his philosophical outlook on life and countless pearls of wisdom. Travel lovers will be inspired by one of his sayings: “Life is wide, limitless. There is no border, no frontier.”

To celebrate the debut of HK Express’ fifth A321 aircraft, young martial artists will perform a kung fu stunt at the boarding gate before the first flight of the “Siu Loong” aircraft; and a souvenir bearing Bruce Lee’s signature battle cry “Wataaa!” will be given out to passengers.

“Bruce Lee is revered for the grace and skill of his martial art that packs power in every move. These are also the qualities that have enabled HK Express to punch above our weight in the highly competitive airline industry,” said Andrew Cowen, director and CEO of HK Express.

“By naming HK Express’ A321 aircraft “Siu Loong”, we wish to celebrate the ever-inspiring fighting spirit of Bruce Lee. I encourage all fans to join our upcoming Facebook campaign by submitting their favourite Bruce Lee quote to celebrate his spirit, and stand a chance to win travel prizes to go beyond borders.”