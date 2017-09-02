Mel B's ex accuses her of cocaine and alcohol abuse

File photo dated of Melanie Brown, and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte.

Mel B's estranged husband has accused her of having cocaine and alcohol addictions, claiming they were a "major issue" in their marriage.

Stephen Belafonte's claims emerged in the latest round of their acrimonious divorce battle.

The Leeds-born former Spice Girl, real name Melanie Brown, has previously claimed Belafonte tormented her with years of physical and mental abuse.

Belafonte hit back with claims that mother-of-three Brown, 42, led an "extravagant" lifestyle and had "wiped out" her 50 million dollar (£39 million) Spice Girls fortune.

This week Belafonte, also 42, made the fresh allegations in a declaration filed at Los Angeles Superior Court.

"The biggest reason for my concern with respect to the safety of the children was due to (Brown's) habitual and consistent addiction to and abuse of cocaine and alcohol," he wrote.

"(Her) drinking and drug abuse had been a major issue throughout our marriage, and was witnessed by the nanny, the children, and her own therapist.

"Simply put, this was a constant problem and issue in our marriage."

Belafonte's lawyers have previously dismissed Brown's claims as "nothing more than a smear campaign".

Brown, now a judge on America's Got Talent, married the film producer in Las Vegas in June 2007.

She filed for divorce ?on March 20, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The pair are scheduled for a voluntary settlement conference on September 15.