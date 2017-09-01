Advert
Friday, September 1, 2017, 13:47

Malta fans to honour young Bradley with banner at England match

South End Core unfurl banner in memory of cancer victim

Malta fans preparing for tonight's World Cup qualifying match-up against England have unveiled a large banner in honour of young cancer victim Bradley Lowery. 

"Rest in Peace Little Angel," the South End Core banner readers beneath a photo of young Bradley and the Maltese and British flags. "Cancer knows no colors [sic]." 

Bradley died in July from complications caused by a rare form of cancer. He was six years old, having been diagnosed aged just 18 months. 

WATCH: What do fans think of the Malta vs England clash?

The Sunderland fan came to the world's attention after an appeal to send him Christmas cards went viral and saw him receive more than 250,000 cards from across the globe. 

He went on to become Sunderland's team mascot and appeared frequently with his hero, striker Jermaine Defoe. 

