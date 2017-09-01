Opportunity for photography enthusiasts

Last year’s Malta winning entry St Thomas Tower, by Joseph Psaila.

Malta is participating for the second time in Wiki Loves Monuments, the Guinness World Record holder for the largest photography competition.

The competition brings together photographers from around 50 countries to take stunning pictures of their cultural heritage to be shared on Wikipedia.

The competition opens today and the deadline for submissions is September 30.

A jury composed of experts within the field of cultural heritage, photography and Wikipedia will be selecting the winning entries which will be awarded prizes of up to €400 courtesy of Photocity, Valletta.

Submitted photos will also be exhibited at Spazju Kreattiv inValletta throughout November and December.

Ten winning submissions will be nominated for the international Wiki Loves Monuments contest.

Since the competition started in 2010, nearly two million photographs have been uploaded, with last year’s competition attracting over 277,000 submissions across 42 countries.

Winning photos from 2016 include the entrance hall to Berlin’s Regional Court, the main auditorium in London’s Royal Albert Hall and the Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) in Bangkok. Top entries in the local competition included St Thomas Tower in Marsaskala and the parish church of St Catherine in Żurrieq.

A series of photowalks and free guided tours to Heritage Malta sites across Malta and Gozo will be held throughout September as part of this competition. Introductory workshops to Wikipedia editing will also take place throughout the month.

Wiki Loves Monuments in Malta is organised by Wikimedia Community Malta (WCM) in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and Heritage Malta.

WCM is a group of active Wikimedians who have come together to encourage and support the uptake of Wiki-related activity among Maltese individuals and communities.

Everyone can take part in the competition for free. Entrants need to own the copyright of their submissions and release them under an open licence. The overall winners will be announced in November. For more information on how to participate, visit www.wikimalta.org/WLM2017.

More information is available at www.wikimalta.org/WLM2017 or on the WCM Facebook page. Details about upcoming WCM activities are available at www.wikimalta.org.