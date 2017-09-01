Announcements

PEREZ. On August 30, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, ROMILDA, née Camilleri, of St Paul’s Bay, widow of Evarist, aged 82, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his wife Moira and Sandra and her husband Ivan, and her beloved grandchildren Julian and Kristabel and her boyfriend Nicholas. She also leaves to mourn her loss her brother Alfred and sisters Tessie and Dorothy, her brothers and sisters-in-law Joe, Meralda and Ġuża, her nephews, nieces, other relatives and numerous friends. The funeral cortège will be leaving Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 2, at 8.15am for Massimiliano Kolbe parish church, Buġibba, where Mass will be celebrated at 9am, followed by interment at Luqa cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. May she rest in peace.

SAID. On August 30, at Mater Dei Hospital, EDWARD, of Lija, aged 93, went to meet the Risen Lord comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his sad loss his loving wife Melita, his son Brian and his wife Joan, his daughter Muriel and her husband Joseph Giglio, his in-laws, Leo Abela and his wife Odette, Tessie Farrugia, widow of Anthony, Stephen Falzon, widower of Ninette, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated today, Friday, September 1, at 4pm at Lija parish church, followed by interment at Lija cemetery. May he rest in the peace of the Risen Lord. The family would like to thank all the staff of Orthopaedic Ward 3, Mater Dei Hospital.

TONNA. On August 31, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, ANNIE, of Marsa, aged 79 years, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Silvana and her husband Joseph Zammit, Ivan and his wife Antonella and her beloved grandchildren Daniel, Hannah, Mariah and Malcolm, her brother and sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, September 2, at 8am for the Holy Trinity church, Marsa, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am followed by interment at Santa Margherita Cemetery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to the Hospice Malta will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CASTALDI. In loving memory of our dear mother CARMELINA, 1904-2003, on the 14th anniversary of her demise. Grant her, O Lord, rest and happiness in Your kingdom forever. A prayer for her repose is appreciated. Her sons Oscar and Alfred.

CIANTAR. Treasured memories of JOSEPHINE, a dearly loved mother and grandmother, especially today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Pierre, Anna, Matthew.

CRISTINA – ANTHONY. Treasured memories of a dear father, today the 29th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His children Marlene, Helen, Luciano, Victor, Joe and Sylvana, their spouses and grandchildren.

GALEA. Treasured and unfading memories of our sweet and gentle mummy, LINA, today the fourth anniversary of her passing away to eternal life. So very deeply missed and thought of with each passing day. Forever in the prayers of her daughters Anne Marie, Lorraine and her husband Ronnie, and Victoria, and her beloved grandchildren and their families and her great-grandsons. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GERMAN – JOSEPHINE. A beloved mother on the 17th anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her son Herman, her grand-daughter Arienne, her great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. A prayer is solicited.

MILLER. In loving memory of FRANCIS, today the 19th anniversary of his death. At peace and reunited with his much loved wife Lilian. A wonderful father and adored grandpa, he is sadly missed by his children Madeleine, Joan, Malcolm, Caroline and their families.

NICOLAS. In loving memory of MARY, née De Gaetano, a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the eighth year of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Amy and Joe, Freda and Antoine, Joanna and Alex and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PACE O’SHEA. In loving memory of UNA on the 59th anniversary of her death. Mina and family.

PORTANIER – ALEXANDER. Precious memories on the 37th anniversary of his demise. Lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

SATARIANO. In loving memory of my dear brother DAVID, today the first anniversary of his tragic death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Anna, Colin and family.

ZAMMIT – LAWRENCE. In loving memory of a dedicated husband and father on the third anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Deeply missed and fondly remembered by his wife Sandra, his daughter Maria and sons Ian and Paul, relatives and friends. Masses in Lawrence’s memory will be celebrated today at 9am and 6.30pm at Guardamanġia parish church.