Thank you, Simon

I have known Simon Busuttil from the time we worked together on the EU accession referendum and for nine years at the European Parliament. His honesty and integrity have been a consistent feature in everything he has done. These qualities were all the more evident when he took on the role of Nationalist Party leader and proved to be a worthy successor of Lawrence Gonzi and Eddie Fenech Adami.

Perhaps it is easy for some to look at the electoral result and draw short-sighted conclusions based on it alone. In truth, under Busuttil’s leadership the PN became an active, constructive and relentless modern opposition party.

Proposals on how the PN would govern were not solely laid out in the last weeks of the campaign.

Concrete, comprehensive proposals were formulated years before, on everything from good governance, to the environment and traffic management. The PN also took its legislative responsibilities seriously and contributed to the national debate, even proposing laws that made it through parliament.

The wave of change of public sentiment first evidenced in the divorce debate showed that Maltese society was ready for legislative measures that catered for changing realities. Busuttil was successful in ensuring that the PN did not fall behind on civil liberty issues – the result of the vote on gay marriage was a milestone for the PN.

Without measures to counter corrupt practices the situation is bound to repeat itself irrespective of who leads the PN

And while it is the gay marriage debate that was given most prominence in the media, Busuttil had also pledged that a PN government would introduce the best HIV treatment and prevention drugs on the market, gender reassignment therapy on the national health service and an end to discrimination in blood donation.

PN proposals were often diluted by the anti-corruption narrative that took centre stage over the last four years. But when one revelation after another shows that Maltese people are being robbed blind, it is difficult to justify the Opposition giving prominence to much else. And difficult for the public to be receptive to much else too.

The role of the Opposition is that of holding government to account. The Maltese people deserve an Opposition that is ready to stand to be counted when presented with abuse of power, corruption and the weakening of the institutions that are meant to protect them. Busuttil and the PN were relentless on this front.

There is a great deal that can be done to sway voters when in power. And the Labour Party used this opportunity ruthlessly. Because of the size of the electorate, corrupt practices can be implemented to huge effect. It is clear that the instructions were to give anything and everything that would ensure obtaining a vote.

There are countless examples of this strategy being put into practice. Perhaps the most glaring of which were the 1,000 government posts distributed in Gozo, weeks before the election that reversed a clear trend in favour of the PN.

Without measures to counter these corrupt practices the situation is bound to repeat itself irrespective of who leads the PN.

The PN lost the numbers game. But it is the first time in recent history that people flocked to the PN in droves. Even those who are generally uninterested in politics stood up to be counted. The enthusiasm that was generated during the election campaign was reminiscent of campaigning for EU accession. Thousands stood with Busuttil for good governance and against corruption.

This was only possible because he himself is beyond reproach. Truly honest. A man of unquestionable integrity. And yes, it is these qualities that we need to see in whoever steps into his shoes.

Yes, we will need to continue to hold the government to account.

Yes, we will continue to fight corruption, abuse of power and nepotism.

And yes, we must continue to stand for good governance, the rule of law and the strengthening of the institutions of the State.

Dr Busuttil deserves nothing less than our utmost respect and gratitude for what he has stood for and accomplished in the last four years. He has been appointed to the European Parliament panel tasked with scrutinising applications to the European Court of Justice. This is testament to his standing in European circles.

I am confident he will continue to be of invaluable service to citizens both through his EU role as well as local politics.

David Casa is a Nationalist MEP.