Reaping a whirlwind

An admonition in the Book of Hosea reads: “They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind.” Although the Old Testament is an ancient writing, it is still relevant to today’s set-up. Hosea underlined a stark truth. As much as good decisions lead to beautiful places, bad decisions will haunt us with a vengeance. Hosea’s message is clear: think twice prior to any major decision. Discernment is crucial to secure a non-regrettable decision.

This is the recommendation which I humbly forward to my fellow Nationalist Party colleagues as we come together to choose not only the successor of Simon Busuttil as party leader but the custodian of one of the main political contributors in our democratic journey.

This is not an election of some local club committee. Neither is it an internal party affair. The decision/s taken will resonate beyond party structures. The chosen candidate will leave his hallmark on the party’s present and future political fortunes. It will also impinge on our national political landscape.

To comprehend the gravity of our decision one must revert to 2008. Back then, the Labour Party was in similar uncharted troubled waters. How would national events have unfolded if George Abela was chosen party leader instead of Joseph Muscat? I am sure that our political history would have been different.

Although currently the PN’s morale is low, as expected, I find self-pity or self-flagellation counterproductive. It surely does not help our self-confidence. Neither does it give us the necessary serenity to take the required hard decisions.

Although we are going through demanding times, this can be an opportunity of growth. Our party history recalls various episodes when predicaments only served as an impetus for success and regeneration. We never shied away from major challenges. Why should it be different now?

Our critics might be smirking, and spinning that their nemesis is mired with internal infighting, undercurrents and cliques. This criticism might be true but is it being purposely blown out of proportion to accommodate one’s agenda? One must be naïve or politically biased not to admit that this is a contest after all.

Power for the sake of power is not only shortsighted but dangerous to the common good

All contests (even a beauty pageant) bring out the differences and incongruities between contenders. They resemble the gladiators of ancient Rome – one’s man’s loss is another man’s gain. Contests are a cutthroat experience. This is the blunt reality. Romanticising a contest as though it is a walk in the park is naïve and misleading.

Zealous Labour trolls ought to avoid calling the kettle black. Past Labour Party leadership contests were anything but a composed experience. Dom Mintoff split the Labour Party to be in power. Afterwards he imposed Karmenu Mifsud Bonnici as leader. Years later, an anonymous letter spoiled Lino Spiteri’s chances. During the last leadership contest, some had vividly protested when Martin Schulz was ushered in to endorse Joseph Muscat. History, indeed, is a great reminder.

All current four contenders have committed themselves, in their own way, to help the party rediscover its core values and identity. This must go beyond spin. While the party needs to be all-inclusive, it cannot be a jack of all trades to please everyone. One cannot run with the hares and hunt with the hounds.

The PN cannot sell its soul just to become electable. If Joseph Muscat and Co did it (and at what price?), are we to follow suit? The PN cannot become a mere reflection of the current Labour Party set-up. Power for the sake of power is not only shortsighted but dangerous to the common good.

The new PN leader needs to inspire us to uphold and promote those values which have defined us throughout the years, mainly those of solidarity, human dignity, social justice, good governance and the common good. The chosen leader needs to discourage politics of the few and instead promote politics of and for the many.

The chosen leader needs to work relentlessly to give the right opportunities to all to succeed. The chosen leader ought not to be a rabble-rouser but a bridge builder, choosing consensus over confrontation. The new leader needs to adopt a green agenda to stop the unsustainable development blitz. He needs to be beyond reproach, having a good reputation and integrity. Experience in public and political administration is not just an asset but a must, if one is to avoid the embarrassment of turning himself into another Trump.

The four contenders have by now made their position and vision ample clear.

It is up to us to make the choice. Let us do this in calm, in fairness and with the conviction that no candidate is bigger than the party. Hopefully, our decision will be a mature and a well-informed one.

But, let us take up Hosea’s counsel. Let us not choose the ‘wind’ so as to avoid reaping the whirlwind at a later stage.

Think twice; decide once… hopefully with no regrets.

Albert Buttigieg is a Nationalist Party election candidate and deputy mayor of St Julian’s.