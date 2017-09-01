Advert
Friday, September 1, 2017, 14:59 by Reuters

New Guiness record for tallest sandcastle

Stands over 16m high

Confetti is shot into the sky as the world's highest sand castle receives the official confirmation by a judge of Guinness World Records with the new record height of 16.68 metres in Duisburg, Germany. Photo: Reuters

Confetti is shot into the sky as the world's highest sand castle receives the official confirmation by a judge of Guinness World Records with the new record height of 16.68 metres in Duisburg, Germany. Photo: Reuters

A team of artists is celebrating after a Guinness judge confirmed that they had built the tallest sandcastle in the world.

The 16.68m Duisburg creation snatched the title from a team of 50 Indians who built a 14.84m castle emblazoned with the words "world peace" earlier this year.

The castle took 3,500 tons of sand to complete.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Steamroller destroys Pratchett's...

  2. Hell's mayor bans straight people and...

  3. New Guiness record for tallest sandcastle

  4. New Guiness record for tallest sandcastle

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed