New Guiness record for tallest sandcastle
Stands over 16m high
A team of artists is celebrating after a Guinness judge confirmed that they had built the tallest sandcastle in the world.
The 16.68m Duisburg creation snatched the title from a team of 50 Indians who built a 14.84m castle emblazoned with the words "world peace" earlier this year.
The castle took 3,500 tons of sand to complete.
