New Guiness record for tallest sandcastle

Confetti is shot into the sky as the world's highest sand castle receives the official confirmation by a judge of Guinness World Records with the new record height of 16.68 metres in Duisburg, Germany. Photo: Reuters

A team of artists is celebrating after a Guinness judge confirmed that they had built the tallest sandcastle in the world.

The 16.68m Duisburg creation snatched the title from a team of 50 Indians who built a 14.84m castle emblazoned with the words "world peace" earlier this year.

The castle took 3,500 tons of sand to complete.