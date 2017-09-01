Hell's mayor bans straight people and gets impeached in one day

A man who paid to become mayor of a small US town for a day used his newfound power to issue a ban on straight people as a statement on president Donald Trump's Muslim ban.

Elijah Daniel paid more than $100 to become mayor of Hell, Michigan and then passed a decree forbidding straight people from entering the town.

"Growing up, I was always told that homosexuals would go to Hell," he wrote in the decree. "Now the heterosexuals are trying to take this from us too."

As of today, August 30th, 2017 I am the legal mayor of Hell, Michigan. This is real. I am the mayor of Hell. pic.twitter.com/J7fuaLnFKV — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

Mr Daniel, a popular YouTube comedian and a critic of president Trump, said that he wanted to pull the stunt to make a statement about the president's decision to ban visitors from a number of Muslim-majority nations.

"We want to ensure tht we are not admitting into our town the very heterosexual threats we are fighting against," the decree noted. "We only want to admit those into our town who will support our town and love deeply our people...Together we will make Hell Great Again."

Mr Daniel's stint in power was short-lived, however: just three hours into his mayorship, he was impeached.

“That’s actually not a problem,” he told the Huffington Post. “Everyone who becomes mayor there gets impeached. Most of the people who visit are same-sex couples who want to be married in Hell.”