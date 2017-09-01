Advert
Friday, September 1, 2017, 16:33

Third scrappage scheme opened

Over 1,000 vehicles taken off roads through previous schemes

Following the success of the scrappage scheme launched last January 2017, Transport Malta is extending this scheme for the third time. Another €500,000 has been allocated.

Transport Malta will be receiving further applications for the grant which will be processed on a first come first serve basis. The initiative is aimed to encourage people to dispose of their old vehicles and to invest in new cars with lower emissions.

So far, 1,072 vehicles have been scrapped through the schemes, amounting to €900,000.

The amount of the grant is either €700 or €900. The grant will be given upon the purchase of a new Category M1 motor vehicle and a grant of €3,000 upon registering a new Category M1 motor (plug in Hybrid Electric vehicle) with CO₂ emissions between 0-50g/km and a grant of €2,000 upon registering a new Category M1 hybrid vehicle with CO₂ emissions between 51-65g/km that qualifies for the grant scheme while at the same time de-registering a vehicle in the same category.

The grant scheme to incentivise the purchase of battery electric vehicles and battery electric quadricycles is still applicable.

Application for the scheme is available from Transport Malta, Vehicle Licensing Unit, A3 Towers, Raħal Ġdid between 07.30am and noon or from http://www.transport.gov.mt/land-transport.

Further details may be obtained from Transport Malta on tel. 8007 2393.

