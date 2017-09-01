Sirens to be tested on Wednesday

Photo: Shutterstock

As part of its regular maintenance program, on Wednesday September 6, Enemed will be testing the emergency alarms at its fuel installations at Ras Ħanżir, Ħas Saptan and Birżebbuġa.

Enemed has detailed plans to tackle emergencies that may take place at its fuel installations. Individuals who live or work close to these locations are provided with information on how to ensure their safety in case of major accidents. The sounding of the emergency alarms is one of the safety measures used to alert these communities in such situations.

The alarms at the Ras Ħanżir and Ħas Saptan fuel installations will be tested at 9am while the one at the fuel installation at Birżebbuġa will be tested five minutes later, at 9.05am.

"The public, therefore, does not have to be alarmed when sirens sound at the times given above," it said.