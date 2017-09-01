People watched less than an hour of TV a day in July

Photo: Shutterstock

People watched around 54 minutes of television every day in July, some 23 minutes less than they did in February, according to the latest Broadcasting Authority survey.

News remains the more popular programme for two-thirds of the population. The survey found that 61.4% of viewers followed only local stations, while MediaSet, Rai 1 and the Discovery Channels being the most popular with the remainder.

TOP TV STATIONS

TVM 33.1%

One 17.1%

Net 7.8%

3.3% of families insist that their children aged 9-15 do not watch television

More than half the population have more than one service for watching TV, but this is heavily skewed towards people aged 16-30.

TOP RADIO STATIONS

Bay 20.6%

One 17.3%

Vibe 10.8%