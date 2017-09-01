People watched less than an hour of TV a day in July
People watched around 54 minutes of television every day in July, some 23 minutes less than they did in February, according to the latest Broadcasting Authority survey.
News remains the more popular programme for two-thirds of the population. The survey found that 61.4% of viewers followed only local stations, while MediaSet, Rai 1 and the Discovery Channels being the most popular with the remainder.
TOP TV STATIONS
TVM 33.1%
One 17.1%
Net 7.8%
- 3.3% of families insist that their children aged 9-15 do not watch television
- More than half the population have more than one service for watching TV, but this is heavily skewed towards people aged 16-30.
TOP RADIO STATIONS
Bay 20.6%
One 17.3%
Vibe 10.8%
- Radio: average of 1 hour and 25 minutes a day
- Bay fans listen for 1 hour and 37 minutes a day, but One fans listen for four hours and 10 minutes.
- Only 13.1% have a digital radio
