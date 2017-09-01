Advert
PA enforcers crack down on illegalities in Safi field

Concrete platform, store room being dismantled

The illegal site. Photo: PA

The illegal site. Photo: PA

The illegal building is being razed to the ground. Photo: PAThe illegal building is being razed to the ground. Photo: PA

A Safi landowner who built a concrete platform and store room in a field without planning permission is helping enforcement officers remove it and other illegalities. 

Enforcement officers began demolishing the illegal structures, which also include two six-course stone walls, yesterday.  A large quantity of plastic containers, gas cylinders, wooden pallets, truck tyres, concrete bricks and plastic pipes are also being removed as part of the operation.

"The site owner fully co-operated with the authority and is assisting in the removing of the illegalities," the PA said. 

"In the coming days the Authority will ensure that the site which is located in the area known as il-Hlantun, will be reinstated to its original purpose, that of agricultural use."

