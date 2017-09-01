Advert
Friday, September 1, 2017, 18:15

Owners can now offer properties to Housing Authority

10-year contracts will be exempt from tax

Photo: Shutterstock

Property owners can now apply to have their premises added to the stock of subsidised housing offered by the government.

The government intends to rent these houses itself for a 10-year period, and then offer them on a subsidised basis to those on the waiting list for affordable housing.

The owners will be exempt from tax on the rental income, and the rate paid will increase by a fixed rate of 2% per year.

The scheme – an electoral promise – is open to properties in finished or shell form, as well as for those which already have planning permits in hand.

Properties ‘on plan’ will also be considered by the Housing Authority, as long as they are passed on in a finished state.

A board has been set up to vet the applications, which will look at various criteria, such as the condition and layout of the premises, the quality of the finishes, its location and accessibility, and its energy efficiency.

Application forms and other information may be obtained from the Housing Authority, 22, Triq Pietro Floriani, Floriana.

