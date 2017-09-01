It's my truck and I park where I want to

No, it's not deja vu.

Times of Malta recently carried a story about a Coca Cola truck blocking the promenade near the Torri in Sliema, sparking major complaints.

The picture prompted General Soft Drinks to issue an apology saying the company will take all necessary action to ensure such incidents will not re-occur and that its representatives would "carry out their duties without causing any inconvenience".

Someone clearly did not get the memo. Another Coca Cola truck was pictured parked right across the Birżebbuġa promenade this morning, once again blocking the way for pedestrians.

