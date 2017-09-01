Advert
Friday, September 1, 2017, 11:06

He saw her on Times Talk, and proposed through a Times of Malta comment

Times of Malta hosts its first-ever marriage proposal

Times of Malta helped Charlot Cassar meet the love of his life. 

Now we've gone a step further and hosted the Marsascala councillor's marriage proposal. 

Ms Brannon and Mr Cassar. Photo: Facebook/Charlot CassarMs Brannon and Mr Cassar. Photo: Facebook/Charlot Cassar

Mr Cassar got down on a virtual knee and asked his partner Sylvana Brannon to marry him through a comment posted on our website this morning, telling her "nothing can sound more melodious to my ears than you calling me husband....Will you marry me?"

The PN councillor, who made headlines last week after asking the party to shed light on allegations surrounding leadership candidate Adrian Delia, posted the comment beneath an opinion piece by Ms Brannon published yesterday. 

WATCH: Ms Brannon's February 2016 Times Talk appearance

In it, he revealed that he had first set eyes on his wife-to-be when she appeared as a Times Talk guest during a programme about gender equality, back in February 2016.  

The marriage proposal was posted on Times of Malta's comments board.The marriage proposal was posted on Times of Malta's comments board.

"You were so loud and original and I like you instantly, even though it took me 6 months to seize the moment for a first date," he wrote. 

Mr Cassar revealed that the marriage proposal comes exactly one year since he plucked up the courage to ask Ms Brannon out. 

"We never looked back and our think evolved beautifully from daters to lovers," he added. 

Ms Brannon, a company director replied: "You're the first man who is happy with exactly who I am and doesn't try to change me. The first man I am comfortable crying in front of. The first man I don't have to look perfect for 100% of the time... The first man I truly respect and admire and whose dreams I'm happy to support. The first man to stimulate me intellectually. You are my home, so how can my answer be anything but YESSS?!?!?"

In her opinion piece, Ms Brannon had gone out of her way to remark on her partner's insistence on having a clean conscience and being at peace with himself, calling it "one of his endearing characteristics in everything he does." 

