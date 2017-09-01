Ħamrun murder suspect granted bail

The man allegedly involved in the fatal stabbing of Brandon Pace has been granted bail – almost five months after the episode sparked off by a long-standing family feud.

Kurt Grech, from Gwardamangia, was arraigned alongside his father Joseph and charged with the voluntary homicide of the man who was in a relationship with his former partner, the mother of his young son.

Strained relations between the estranged couple erupted in the violent knife-attack on the evening of April 2 in Giovanni Barbara Street, Ħamrun, just outside the apartment block where the victim and his family resided.

While the compilation of evidence against father and son continues, a Magistrates’ Court upheld a fresh request for bail filed on behalf of Mr Grech.

The request was granted against a deposit of €20,000 and a personal guarantee of €80,000. The accused is also to sign the bail book once weekly and to abide by a curfew between 10pm and 6am.

His father, the other co-accused, was released from custody in May after a request for bail was upheld by the criminal court presided over by Mr Justice Antonio Mizzi.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto was legal counsel.