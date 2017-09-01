Grievously hurt in motorbike accident

A 52-year-old man was grievously hurt yesterday evening in the course of a traffic accident in Għaxaq while riding a motorcycle.

The Birżebbuġa man was riding a Suzuki 125 when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Hiace pickup driven by a 61-year-old Żejtun man. Police were called to the scene at around 6.55pm.

An ambulance rushed the Birżebbuġa man to Mater Dei Hospital, where doctors certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature.

Police said they are investigating further.