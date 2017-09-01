Advert
Friday, September 1, 2017, 06:29

Grievously hurt in motorbike accident

Birżebbuġa man involved in crash with pickup truck

A 52-year-old man was grievously hurt yesterday evening in the course of a traffic accident in Għaxaq while riding a motorcycle. 

The Birżebbuġa man was riding a Suzuki 125 when he was involved in a crash with a Toyota Hiace pickup driven by a 61-year-old Żejtun man. Police were called to the scene at around 6.55pm. 

An ambulance rushed the Birżebbuġa man to Mater Dei Hospital, where doctors certified his injuries as being of a grievous nature. 

Police said they are investigating further. 

