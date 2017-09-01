Construction site ‘danger’ for Iklin child care kids

A childcare centre manager fears children are being put at risk as plenty of shortcomings at a construction site next door have been identified. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Shortcomings at a construction site in Iklin are putting young children at a childcare centre next door in danger, the centre’s manager fears, claiming authorities are failing to take any action.

Manager Yvonne Thomas expressed concern that while the contractor carrying out the works a stone’s throw away from her Iklin centre had agreed to keep her in the loop to make sure the children were not in any danger, this was not happening.

Instead, she claims the way that the work is being carried out not only disrupts the children’s daily routine but also puts them in danger.

“Workers proceeded to use mechanical digging equipment right by the centre’s wall without any warning, making children hysterical,” Ms Thomas said, pointing out that the loud noises could also risk damaging the children’s ears.

Children at risk of falling ill

According to the manager, access to the road is also regularly blocked off as contractors set up “huge cranes and mixers”, insisting that no warning signs are put up to tell those passing by that work is being carried out.

As dust mitigation efforts are lacking, she went on, the children can no longer play outside as the area is in a filthy state and they are “at risk of falling ill”.

Contacted about this, head of the Building Regulations Office Michael Ferry confirmed that the unit had been contacted about the problem and was investigating the case.

He insisted that the inspectors were carrying out regular site visits to ensure that any shortcomings were addressed. Asked if any had been flagged, Mr Ferry confirmed that there had been some issues during one of the recent visits but the shortcoming was addressed by the contractor immediately.

The centre’s manager, however, insisted that repeated reports have fallen on deaf ears. Parents, she said, have even contacted the local council in an attempt to address the issue but this was all in vain.