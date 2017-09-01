Child rescued from window after house door set on fire

Arsonists set fire to the door of an elderly couple last night, with their grandson forced to be rescued from a first-floor window.

In a Facebook post uploaded in the early hours of the morning, MCSD chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said the house belonged to the parents of his driver and that the child rescued had a severe disability.

"Why this hatred?" Dr Pullicino Orlando asked.

When contacted, police said that the facade of a house on Triq Santa Barbara in Rabat was set alight at around 1.15am, with a man, woman and child inside.

They said that Ħamrun police and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were called to the scene and that paramedics treated the man for smoke inhalation.