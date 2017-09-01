Advert
Friday, September 1, 2017, 08:38

Child rescued from window after house door set on fire

House belonged to parents of Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando's driver

Arsonists set fire to the door of an elderly couple last night, with their grandson forced to be rescued from a first-floor window. 

In a Facebook post uploaded in the early hours of the morning, MCSD chairman Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando said the house belonged to the parents of his driver and that the child rescued had a severe disability. 

"Why this hatred?" Dr Pullicino Orlando asked. 

When contacted, police said that the facade of a house on Triq Santa Barbara in Rabat was set alight at around 1.15am, with a man, woman and child inside. 

They said that Ħamrun police and members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were called to the scene and that paramedics treated the man for smoke inhalation. 

Screenshot: Facebook/Jeffrey Pullicino OrlandoScreenshot: Facebook/Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando
Advert
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Weeks after alarm in Europe, tainted...

  2. "Whole council agrees with Simon...

  3. Watch: PN election to go ahead, Adrian...

  4. All four PN candidates summoned before...

  5. Adrian Delia says support for him grew...

  6. Police asked to investigate anonymous...

  7. Tainted eggs: five chicken farms sealed

  8. Child and mother injured in pile-up...

  9. Gzira high-rise to rise higher - United...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 01-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed