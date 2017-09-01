Cannabis raid in Marsa nets four men

The police have intercepted a quantity of suspected cannabis ready to be trafficked during a raid in a bar in Marsa yesterday evening.

The Rapid Intervention Unit, assisted by the Drug Squad, arrested four men: two Somalis, an Eritraean and a Maltese.

One of the Somalis and the Eritrean have already been arraigned in front of Magistrate C. Galea, accused with drug possession, while the other two are being held under arrest to help police with their investigations.

Magistrate Aaron Bugeja is leading the inquiry.