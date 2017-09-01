Better services for Air Malta passengers in Heathrow and Orly

The ICARE lounge at Orly Airport.

Air Malta has contracted a new ground handler at London Heathrow and is also offering business class passengers a new lounge at Paris’ Orly Airport.

Air Malta’s new ground handling provider, ASC Handling, was identified following a thorough review of ground handling providers at the airport.

At Paris Orly’s airport, Air Malta business class customers can now avail themselves of the added comfort and the relaxing surroundings of the new ICARE lounge. This lounge is located at Orly’s West Terminal Hall 4 at Departure Gate 40.

These upgrades are in line with Air Malta’s commitment to be “More Than Just an Airline” and improve its products and services.

The airline said it was working to launch a new range of products and services and improve its customer journey in the coming weeks.



