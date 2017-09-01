Maltese now have a shot at EuroMillions jackpot
Local punters can now try their luck with the EuroMillions lottery, thanks to a new online service which seeks to allow anyone, anywhere to play for the world's biggest jackpots.
Visitors to Jackpot.com can take part in 18 international lotteries, including this week's €28 million EuroMillions contest. All they have to do is choose their numbers and bet for the same price as a ticket. Users can also subscribe to their favourite lotteries, ensuring they don't have to worry about forgetting to bet on each draw.
The first-ever EuroMillions draw took place on a Friday 13 back in 2004, and saw the lucky winner pocket a massive €15 million.
Draws take place in Paris on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9pm.
This is a sponsored post.
