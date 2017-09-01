I read with interest and concern the article about the increasing issue of construction dust causing potential health issues and general ill-feeling within the community (August 25).

I am visiting Malta for the first time and attending the UK National Federation of Demolition Contractors’ convention over the weekend here. All the contractors attending the convention would find it surprising to hear of the dust problems as they all have equipment to combat such issues.

Dust suppression is commonplace within the UK construction industry. Normally it is part of the method of work and is monitored by the local building inspector and site agent. On any sites within the Greater London area since 2014, it has been mandatory as part of the original planning consent to have a dust suppression method (photograph) listed and, thus, such method is used daily on site.

Portable dust suppression equipment is widely available in Europe and there is no excuse for any contractor to endanger the health of the population while carrying out construction or demolition work.

