Wayne Rooney charged with drink driving

Wayne Roone in action with Everton.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink driving, police said.

The Everton striker, 31, was stopped in a black Volkswagen Beetle in Wilmslow, Cheshire, at 2am on Friday.

He has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18, Cheshire Police said.



Rooney was seen posing in a selfie with cricketer Jack McIver in the Bubble Room bar in Alderley Edge on Thursday evening.

Mr McIver shared the photo on Instagram at around 10pm with the comment: "International Break #legend."

Rooney, all-time top scorer for England and Manchester United, is not due to play this weekend after retiring from the national team last month.

It came after he rejoined his boyhood club Everton from United this summer after 13 years at Old Trafford.

He has been married to his high-school sweetheart Coleen since 2008 and they have three children together.

Mrs Rooney recently announced she is pregnant with their fourth child.

Rooney was pulled over on Altrincham Road in Wilmslow, around six miles north-west of the family home in Prestbury.

His court hearing is set for the day after United take on Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League.