Watch: 17 years ago, Malta faced England in a friendly
The last time Malta hosted the England National Team was back in 2000, when the Three Lions set foot in Malta in bid to prepare for their Euro 2000 campaign.
England faced Josep Ilic's side at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali in front of over 10,000 spectators.
Kevin Keegan's side emerged winners over Malta 2-1 with goals from Martin Keown and Emile Heskey while the Maltese scored courtesy of a own goal by Richard Wright.
