Watch: Malta will be hard to break down - Southgate

Gareth Southgate has warned his players that they could be in for a difficult night when they face Malta in a World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium.

The England manager said that Malta have developed into a very solid team and his players will have to be patient to take the three points

“This is a very important match for our chances of qualification,” Southgate told a news conference.

“There are only four matches to go and every point will be crucial to define who will go through. We came here for the three points that would put us in a strong position but we know that it will not be easy.

“Malta are a very organised side who defend very well. They are also very good at keeping the ball very well in midfield so we will have to be very patient to break them down.”

Southgate arrived for this international double header, which will conclude on Monday with the home match against Slovakia at Wembley Stadium, with their skipper Wayne Rooney who earlier this month announced his international retirement.

The English manager said that he has already decided on who will wear the captain’s armband tomorrow night but refused to divulge the name.

“Actually I have already decided on who will captain the side tomorrow,” Southgate said.

“But I have not spoken to the players yet so for now I will keep the name for myself.

“However, it’s my intention to have a group of leaders in my squad other than just focus all the responsibility on one player.

“For me the most important thing is to build a group of players that gel well into a team and are capable of reacting in the right way in all situations during matches.”

For the Malta qualifier, Southgate has named several young players