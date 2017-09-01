Haber seals move to Gżira

Goalkeeper Justin Haber and midfielder Edmond Agius were involved in arguably the major transfer deals completed in yesterday’s deadline day.

Haber has been on the look-out for a new club after his contract with Floriana was terminated by mutual consent last month.

Haber is the second marquee signing for the Maroons this summer following the arrival of Roderick Briffa, from Valletta.

On his part, Edmond Agius has decided to seek pastures new after he struggled for any regular football at Birkirkara.

The 31-year-old former Valletta midfielder made one appearance for the Stripes this season, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw against Floriana but marred his performance after picking up a red card.

Sliema and Gżira United both made an approach to Birkirkara and it was the Wanderers who won the race for his signature.

Yesterday, Agius agreed personal terms with Sliema and put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Also, St Andrews have added another foreign player to their ranks after signing Martin Davis.

The Canadian, 21, plays on the flanks and has been training with the club for the past few days before formalizing his move.

Mosta signed Nigerian player Godwin Blessing Henshaw, 22, in an attempt to strengthen their squad and reach salvation as early as possible.

Newly-promoted Senglea Athletic added another Argentine at the disposition of Steve D’Amato after they agreed a deal to sign former Boca Juniors youth player Nicolas Gonzalo Virano.