Two decades of innovation and steady growth

Established as a public limited company on June 19, 1997, and commencing its operations on September 1, 1997, today, Citadel marks its 20th anniversary celebrations.

A pioneer from inception, Citadel was the first conversion of an insurance agency into an insurance company and is now one of the leading insurance providers on the island. It was then and thereafter that the building blocks of the company were formed to create a comprehensive range of quality insurance products and services across home, motor, marine, travel, health, life and business.

“Today, Citadel continues to achieve sustainable growth with a strong reputation for delivering excellent service to customers and its stakeholders,” said Citadel’s managing director, Angela Tabone.

“In the last two decades, we have expanded our distribution network which now includes eight branches around Malta and Gozo, intermediaries, along with 24/7 online services through our website and mobile app. Now we look forward to the next 20 years of delivering positive customer experiences and bringing innovative products to the market. As an appreciation to our clients’ loyalty and part of our anniversary celebrations, we are extending special insurance offers which will be available on September 1,” continued Tabone.

Citadel Insurance founder and chairman, Joseph N. Tabone, stated: “It is my very great pleasure on behalf of the entire board of directors to thank our staff for their commitment in building a strong and successful organisation.

Over the last 20 years, their stewardship has been characterised by strategic thinking and tireless efforts to deliver a dedicated service. The relationships fostered with our clients will continue to offer excellent value to our policyholders, to whom we are grateful for their continued support and loyalty.”

To benefit from the exclusive anniversary offers, the public is invited to visit any Citadel branch in Żebbuġ, Naxxar, Mosta, Gżira, San Ġwann, Paola, Żejtun and Gozo or its head office at Floriana. Alternatively, call on 8007 2322, get a quote on www.citadelplc.com or via the company’s mobile app.

Citadel Insurance plc is regulated by the MFSA.