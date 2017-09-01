Watch: The last eel fishers in Europe (ARTE)
Before, he would catch 100kg. Now he must fight for each eel
Mario Weber has been fishing the eel for 35 years. He is the last fisherman in Potsdam. The eel is still the main product, but as less of them reach the Havel from the Caribbean where they are born, he has to buy and release young eels into the wild to make up the numbers, wiping out his profit margin. Before, he could catch up to 100 kg of eels in his nets. Today he must fight for each eel.
