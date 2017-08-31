Watch: World prepares to remember Princess Diana 20 years after her death
Princes to mark today in private
From TV documentaries and the private memories of her sons to a slew of new "revelations" and renewed theories about her death, Britain's Princess Diana is once again front page news 20 years after she died.
Diana was killed at age 36 on August 31, 1997 along with her lover Dodi al-Fayed when a limousine carrying them crashed in a Paris tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.
The first wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Diana was the glittering princess at the center of a royal soap opera played out in the glare of the media, making her probably the most recognized woman around the world.
Her passing prompted the biggest public outpouring of grief seen in Britain in recent times.
