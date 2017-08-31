Advert
Thursday, August 31, 2017, 08:14 by Reuters

Watch: World prepares to remember Princess Diana 20 years after her death

Princes to mark today in private

Twenty years on, the world prepares to remember Princess Diana who died at the age of 36 on Aug. 31, 1997 in Paris. Video footage of the day before and hours before the fatal car crash in a Paris tunnel is relived. Via Reuters/Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

Fans light candles in London. Photo: ReutersFans light candles in London. Photo: Reuters

From TV documentaries and the private memories of her sons to a slew of new "revelations" and renewed theories about her death, Britain's Princess Diana is once again front page news 20 years after she died.

Diana was killed at age 36 on August 31, 1997 along with her lover Dodi al-Fayed when a limousine carrying them crashed in a Paris tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.

The first wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Diana was the glittering princess at the center of a royal soap opera played out in the glare of the media, making her probably the most recognized woman around the world.

Her passing prompted the biggest public outpouring of grief seen in Britain in recent times.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Dam fails as epic storm Harvey continues...

  2. Trump reacts to N.Korea's missile test -...

  3. Not a single Brexit document is...

  4. Pyongyang says more missiles to come

  5. Princes plan low-key tribute for 20th...

  6. Libyan coastguard rescues 300 off Tripoli

  7. Storm Harvey's rainfall likely linked to...

  8. Suicide bomber kills five at bank in...

  9. Deadly storm Harvey makes landfall a...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 31-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed