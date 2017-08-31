Floods in India kill 500

Texas may be reeling amid the worst flooding it's seen in 50 years but, in northeast India, torrential rain has killed more than 500 people, and there may be worse to come.

Unlike Houston, Texas, flood ravaged Bihar in northeast India, has very little in the way of infrastructure or emergency services.

Several days of monsoon flooding there have killed more than 500 people. In Houston, the death toll so far is fewer than 30.

International agencies say this year's monsoon season, which stretches from June to September, is the worst they've seen in years… with thousands of villages wiped out and many residents left without food and clean water…

Seventeen million people have been affected.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surveyed the disaster area and announced a relief package equal to 78 million dollars

Rescue teams and relief camps have been set up, but worse may be to come with dirty water and water-borne diseases likely to spread with the flooding…

Officials say the death toll from floods in India, Bangladesh and Nepal since the monsoon began, has climbed to over 1200…