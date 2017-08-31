Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Riyad Mahrez is set for a move from Leicester on Deadline Day.

10.30am Leicester have turned down a 25 million pounds bid for Demarai Gray from Bournemouth.

The club Riyad Mahrez has left the Algeria squad to sign for is... not Arsenal. #AFC are not in contention for the #LCFC winger #bbcfootball — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 31, 2017

10.15am According to Sky journalist David Ornstein, Riyad Mahrez is not heading to the Emirates Stadium.

10.00am Crystal Palace have made a bid to sign Manchester City's Eliaquim Mangala, according to SkySports.

Despite reports elsewhere, it has not been rejected. However, they're still hoping to sign Mamadou Sakho from Liverpool who remains their first choice.

09.50pm Brighton continue to strengthen their squad...

09.40am Everton have turned down West Ham's bid to take Kevin Mirallas on loan.

9.30am Riyad Mahrez has been given permission by the Algerian national team to leave their camp to travel back to Europe to complete a move on deadline day.

Leicester, meanwhile, said that they have received no fresh offer for the winger since Roma bid £31.8 million.

09.30am Lazio completed a major transfer coup when they are on the verge of signing Portuguese winger Luis Nani.

Peter Pullicino will not remain Birkirkara's coach for the 2017/2018 campaign.

10.00pm Peter Pullicino has become the first coaching casualty of the season after he was relieved of his duties by Birkirkara FC yesterday.

Pullicino had been only in the job for less than three months after he was named as the successor of Nikola Jaros who had left the Stripes at the end of last season.

However, Birkirkara’s disappointing start to the Premier League season, which saw the team pick just one point from their opening two league matches, has forced the club’s top hierarchy to seek for a change in leadership.

The former Malta midfielder was informed of the club’s decision earlier this week and yesterday he held talks with the club to rescind his two-year contract.

The Stripes have already offered the first-team job to Paul Zammit, who is currently without a club after parting ways with Valletta at the end of last season.



9.54pm Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said on Wednesday he had rebuffed an offer from Paris Saint-Germain for Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

"Paris Saint-Germain offered me 5m euros plus 2m in add-ons. I said to them 'Thanks and goodbye'," De Laurentiis told Sky in Italy.

Reina, who turns 35 on Thursday, initially joined Napoli from Liverpool on loan in 2013. He moved to Bayern for the 2014-15 season but then returned to Italy on a permanent deal.

9.45pm Sky Sports understand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will earn a minimum of £120K a week at Liverpool during his six-year contract. His wages will increase on win bonuses and loyalty payments.

Liverpool see Oxlade-Chamberlain playing as an attacking midfielder - and as a long-term replacement for James Milner.

9.07pm Manchester City's centre-back Jason Denayer is joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

Denayer is yet to make a first team appearance for City.

It means if Eliaquim Mangala departs tomorrow, Pep Guardiola is down to three senior centre-backs; Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi with only Tosin Adarabioyo as cover.

8.04pm West Brom have confirmed the signing of Grzegorz Krychowiak from Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan deal.

7.00pm Juventus have officially unveiled Benedikt Howedes as their latest signing to bolster their defensive department.

6.30pm Sky sources understand Liverpool have agreed a fee with Arsenal to sign Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

We understand the deal is worth in the region of £40m.

The two clubs came to an agreement in the last hour.

The 24-year-old, who is currently with England at St George’s Park, will shortly undergo a medical.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed but it’s expected they won’t be a problem. It is likely to be a six-year deal.

6.15pm Sky sources understand Wolfsburg are hoping to take Divock Origi on a season-long loan.

We understand Liverpool are open to the idea of Origi going abroad for regular first-team football.

6.00pm Stoke defender Phillip Wollscheid is discussing a possible season-long loan deal with Metz.

Wollscheid has one year left on his Stoke contract and Sky sources understand he has played his last game for the Premier League club

5.45pm Leicester forward Ahmed Musa is close to agreeing a one-year loan move to Hull, according to the Leicester Mercury.

This would see Musa reunite with Tigers boss Leonid Slutsky, who the City forward played under for four years at CSKA Moscow.

5.30pm Marseille have signed Valencia centre-back Aymen Abdennour on a season-long loan, with the option of a further year.

The 28-year-old, who has previously played in Ligue 1 for Toulouse and Monaco, returns to France after struggling to make an impact in Spain.

"I'm very proud and happy to be here. I hope to accomplish something big at Marseille," Abdennour was quoted as saying by the club's Twitter account during his unveiling.

"I know Adil Rami well from LaLiga. He's a warrior with a great mentality. I look forward to working besides him."

5.15pm West Brom are in advanced talks with Paris Saint-Germain about a possible loan deal for Poland international Grzegorz Krychowiak, Sky sources understand.

The defensive midfielder only moved to PSG last summer after a £28m transfer from Sevilla, where he was twice a Europa League winner.

But he's had limited opportunities at PSG and we understand he's keen on a move to the Premier League.

Plans are in place for Krychowiak to fly to England later today to complete the deal.

5.00pm Levante have made a loan offer for Arsenal forward Lucas Perez, reports Marca.

The LaLiga side want a striker to bolster their attack and they have set their sights on Perez.

Levante are willing to pay Arsenal a €1.5m loan fee and cover the forward’s €3m salary and the Gunners are open to the proposal, even though they would prefer to sell him outright for €15m.

The player himself, meanwhile, wants to rejoin his old club Deportivo La Coruna. The Spaniard has been offered to Newcastle United, Roma and Valencia.

4.45pm Reports in the morning's papers suggest Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Swansea striker Fernando Llorente.

Sky Sports' Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed Swansea could replace Llorente with former striker Wilfried Bony, if they accept Chelsea's offer for the Spanish striker.

He tweeted: "If Swansea accepts the offer from Chelsea, they have an agreement with Bony to replace him.

"Chelsea and Swansea talking about Llorente. The first Chelsea offer is of less than €12m. Bony is seen as his replacement (if he goes)."

4.35pm Crystal Palace are interested in Leicester winger Demarai Gray and have suggested a possible swap deal with Andros Townsend, according to Sky sources.

Frank de Boer wants Gray to bolster his options as he continues to develop a more progressive, passing style to the way Palace play. But Leicester are adamant they don't want to sell Gray, and are currently negotiating a new contract with the England under-21 international.

Craig Shakespeare likes Townsend, and Leicester spoke to Palace about him earlier in the window, but we understand the asking price of over £25m was too much for Leicester to consider, and they've moved on.

Leicester rejected a bid of £20m from Bournemouth for Gray earlier in this window.

4.07pm Chelsea have made a £25m offer for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to the Daily Mail.

However, there are contrasting reports inthe Daily Star, which reports Barkley could be set to stay at Everton because Tottenham and Chelsea have concerns about his injury.

The England international is currently sidelined because of a hamstring injury.

Fabian Delph could be set to join Stoke City.

3.09pm Stoke are hoping to tie up a deal for Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph before the transfer deadline, according to the Daily Mirror.

1.10pm Kieran Gibbs has completed his transfer to West Brom.

The England international has signed a four-year contract at the Hawthorns.

12.45pm Divock Origi could leave Liverpool for Tottenham, his father has revealed.

The Belgium international has fallen behind Dominic Solanke and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at Liverpool.

“We’ve not been contacted by Anderlecht,” Mike Origi told DH.be.

“Divock has to leave Liverpool to get more playing time.

“Tottenham is a possibility, but there is also interest from France and Germany."

12.30pm West Brom are in advanced talks to sign wingback Gregorz Krychowiak from Paris St Germain.

11.30am Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has hinted that he is optimistic over the club’s chances of securing Diego Costa’s services.

Atleti have not yet reached an agreement with Chelsea over a deal, but club president Cerezo is hopeful of being able to bring back the Spain forward.

Speaking about Costa on Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Cerezo said: “He has a contract with another club, it’s a complicated matter.

We are taking things with ease.

As long as Chelsea do not agree to his transfer, Costa will be a Chelsea player. Am I pessimistic or optimistic regarding the arrival of Costa? I am always optimistic.”

11.15am Raheem Sterling is not moving to Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez bid, Sky Sports is reporting.

11.00am Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has turned down the chance of joining Chelsea and wants to move to Liverpool.

10.45am Juventus are closing in on the signing of Benedikt Hoewedes as they look to bring in a replacement for the departing Leonardo Bonucci.

