Jazz in Gozo

Triton Jazz Trio from Sicily.

The fifth edition of the yearly jazz event Jazz Do in Mġarr, Gozo, is being held on Saturday.

The musicians taking part will be Tony Pace’s Quartet, Ġorġ Curmi (Il-Pusé), Godwin Lucas and the Triton Jazz Trio from Sicily.

The event, organised by the Malta Cultural Institute and the Ministry of Gozo, aims to encourage young musicians interested in the jazz genre.

The event will kick off at 8.30pm. For more information, visit https://goo.gl/BX7DLA .