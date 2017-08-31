Food festival moves to Gozo

Xewkija will host an international food festival this weekend. Photo: Shutterstock.com

The Malta International Food Festival is moving to Gozo this weekend. Xewkija Square will be lined with food stalls, offering from Asian cuisine to Mediterranean delights and Gozitan delicacies. Dessert lovers will also not be disappointed with a wide choice of sweets and home-made ice creams.

There will also be brewery stands and wines for a tasting experience. Live musicians will entertain the crowd. Entrance is free of charge.

The food festival will take place on Saturday from 5.30pm to midnight. For more information, visit www.maltainternationalfoodfestival.com. The Malta Public Transport will be offering a shuttle service from the Mġarr Ferry Terminal to the Xewkija Square until midnight.