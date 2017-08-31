Discussing freelance work

Working freelance gives one the freedom to work from anywhere one likes. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Another meet-up for creatives is being held today in Valletta. This time, the discussion is tackling the future of jobs with a focus on freelancing versus permanent employment.

Rene Rossignaud, Greta Muscat Azzopardi, Sarah Suda and Yasmin Kuymizakis will tackle questions as: are we ready to leave the safety of permanent employment, the steady monthly income and robust creative relationships in favour of the freedoms and attractive market rates that come with being a freelancer? And why are creatives opting for an own-boss lifestyle despite the considerable business legwork and uncertainty involved?

And what do employers make of this? Are companies going for long-term stability or nimble, flexible teams?

The discussion will be hosted by Jo Caruana.

The event will kick off at 6.30pm in front of Café Society in St John Street, Valletta.