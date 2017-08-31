Announcements

AGIUS SEYCHELL. On August 30, SALVINU, widower of Ċettina, age 100, passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anthony and his wife Frieda, Lina and her husband Joseph Ross, Godfrey and his wife Connie, Pauline and her husband Marco Grech, and John and his wife Lilian, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, August 31 at 9.30am for Tal-Erwieħ cemetery chapel, Tarxien, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA. On August 29, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, LUDOVICO, passed away peacefully, aged 90. He will always be loved and remembered by his wife Connie, his children Joseph, Marthese and her husband Tony, Martin and his wife Gerry, Noel and his wife Anna, and Emilio and his wife Georgina, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Thursday, August 31 at 2pm for Fatima Sanctuary, Guardamangia, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SULTANA. On August 30th, at St Dominic’s Home, ANĠLU, of Victoria Gozo, aged 90, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his daughters Rita, Sr Georgina O.P., Maria and her husband Eddie and Tonia and her husband Benny, his grandchildren Chan-telle, Nathan, David and Reuben, great-grandchildren, his sisters Carmen and Theresa, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Gozo General Hospital today, Thursday, August 31 at 5.00pm for the Leone Band club from where the Corteo accompaned by the Leone Philharmonic Society proceeds to the Cathedral, were Mass presente cadavere will be said at 6pm followed by interment at Santa Maria Cemetery Victoria Gozo. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the first anniversary of the death of DAVID SATARIANO, a Mass for his repose will be said today, Thursday, August 31 at 6.30pm in the crypt of the Divine Mercy chapel at San Pawl tat-Tarġa. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

AGIUS. Cherished memoriesof CHARLES, today the 49th anniversary of his death.

We have loved him in life,

Let us not forget him in death.

Ronald, Lilian and Marie.

ANASTASI – MARY and ALFRED. Treasured memories of a dear mother and father who departed this life 15 and 53 years ago, respectively. Always remembered with love by their children, Andrew and Angela, and their families.

CESAREO – HERBERT, 7.5.’15-31.8.’87. In loving memory of a dear husband, father and grandfather on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and so sadly missed by his wife Margaret, his daughters Marisa and Lina, widow of Louis Micallef, and his grandchildren. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CORSO – TANYA, 31.8.’75. Cherished memories of a beloved sister. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

SMITH. Cherished, happy memories of TOM, a beloved husband and father. Please remember him in your prayers. Corinne and Hannah.

YOUNG. Today is the 49th anniversary of ARTHUR. Never forgotten by his wife Mary, his sons Joseph, Stephen and Raymond, and their respective families. Relatives and friends may wish to include him in their prayers. May he rest in peace.