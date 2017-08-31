Not truly after change

Malta’s political scene never lacks drama, but this year has given us episodes worthy of an Emmy Award. The current scenario, revolving around the election of a new Nationalist Party leader, is proving to be equally entertaining.

What has come out loud and clear is the majority of Maltese are of the same mentality – whatever colour they vote for. In the last election, PN diehards were all out against bad governance, tickled by the awesome journalistic capabilities of Daphne Caruana Galizia, who single-handedly exposed issues attacking Labour’s integrity.

PN supporters were chanting the anti-corruption hymn, campaigning for freedom of speech, insisting on resignations based on her allegations, raising funds for their saviour and hero, quoting her articles with the same fervour with which the pope quotes the Bible.

Momentarily, they forgot this is Malta, where dirty politics is the name of the game – all of them virgins throwing stones.

They called for change, wanting to see a government led by a new, clean PN. Yet when one examines who they actually voted for, it is very clear that they were not after change at all.

The majority of the PN candidates they gave their number one to are nothing more than clones of the same corrupt politicians they were attacking – narcissistic individuals for whom politics is just a quest for power and spotlight and who never come up with an original idea on how to make people’s lives better. Individuals who cannot string enough words together (let alone spell them correctly) to form a coherent sentence. Individuals who get votes by promising favours to their electorate – whether it is a signed medical certificate, a place in a Church school or the hastening of some permit.

This only made one thing very clear – the majority of PN supporters are not against corruption and bad governance. They are only against corruption and bad governance when it’s coming from the PL.

Is it possible that nobody wants to question the honesty, integrity and value-for-vote of our politicians?

Fast forward to the PN leadership campaign – something I never really interested myself in, but seeing my partner, Charlot Cassar, talk politics in his sleep, I got carried away by his enthusiasm and his wish to make a choice that leaves him with a clean conscience and at peace with himself (one of his endearing characteristics in everything he does).

To be honest, I couldn’t always understand his sense of responsibility, seeing how he got a nasty, demoralising transfer with half his salary deducted as a result of being outspoken about his beliefs and always staying true to his values.

I should make a disclaimer here. I don’t get to vote in this election. And in the general elections, I’m a floater, although I have most frequently voted for AD.

So my interest in the PN leadership election is from the perspective of a citizen who wishes to see a strong opposition in place – no matter who is in government. When it came to the leadership contenders, I had my own opinions. I know Adrian Delia personally, and I have always had the utmost respect for him as a lawyer. He is intelligent, he can connect with people, he is fearless in taking any bull by the horns.

I particularly liked his proposals about upgrading court processes in family court - an issue close to my heart.

So like many, I was stunned when Caruana Galizia started releasing information that put him in a bad light. However, what stunned me even more was the PN supporters who are now wearing Caruana Galizia’s other shoe.

It’s like déjà vu, like watching the PL supporters blindly defending Konrad Mizzi et al from her allegations before the election. They are even using the same words, the same attacks on her, the same name-calling. The same people who defended her freedom of expression and raised funds for her are now lining up to burn her at the stake.

Is it possible that there is only a handful of people who are not blind sheep following the gospel of their leaders?

Is it possible that nobody wants to question the honesty, integrity and value-for-vote of our politicians?

Why are they so keen to defend their politicians, turn them into victims and national heroes, when allegations arise about them? Citizens should be raising the questions themselves, requesting transparency and accountability – and I’m not zooming in on Konrad Mizzi or Adrian Delia here. This goes for all politicians.

What Charlot did is very brave, and it’s what every responsible citizen should be doing. He is looking for clarity and asking questions. He is suggesting that Delia be given the opportunity to explain the allegations. That does not mean he is anti-Delia – far from it.

Every candidate should be scrutinised for such an important role – the future prime minister of this little hole in the ocean that doesn’t have the integrity to govern itself. I would even take it further.

I would suggest that the parties, and currently the PN in particular, set up some sort of standard as to who can contest an election. Unless the PN starts to attract people of a certain fibre, intellect, stamina and integrity, they will keep losing elections.

Sylvana Brannon champions women’s issues, fighting discrimination, domestic violence and emotional abuse in particular.