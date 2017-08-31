Steamroller destroys Pratchett's unfinished works
Author had made his wishes known before death in 2015
A hard drive containing Sir Terry Pratchett's unpublished works has been destroyed by a steamroller, just as the late author wanted.
Following his death in 2015 after a battle with Alzheimer's, his friend, author Neil Gaiman, told The Times that the fantasy writer wanted "whatever he was working on at the time of his death to be taken out along with his computers, to be put in the middle of a road and for a steamroller to steamroll over them all".
Rob Wilkins, who manages the Pratchett estate, tweeted that the unfinished books had been destroyed. About to fulfil my obligation to Terry @SalisburyMuseum @Wiltshire_flo," he wrote on Twitter, while posting a picture of a hard drive next to a steamroller.
