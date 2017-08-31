Today's front pages

The Times of Malta reports that four out of every 10 children are either overweight or obese, quoting from the first study to look at the whole of the school-age population. It also carries a story about the evolving drama overshadowing the PN leadership election, with contender Adrian Delia vowing to stay in the race even though the PN committee asked him to reconsider his challenge.

L-Orizzont announces that the Msida primary school will be demolished and replaced by September 2019, which will offer a new child care centre and underground parking. It also looks at the PN leadership race, with the outcome of the PN committee's plea to Delia.

The Malta Independent also carries the story about Delia, giving it top billing, however. Its second story reports that outgoing PN leader Simon Busuttil will be taking up a committee post in the European Parliament.

In-Nazzjon also looked at the leadership race, giving a point-by-point summary of the findings of the Ethics Committee and the stand taken by the Administrative Committee. The four contenders are due to meet for a second televised debate this evening.