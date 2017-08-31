Residents lose PA battle over possible Roman site

The dilapidated house in an alley off Triq San Franġisk, Rabat. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Rabat residents lost their battle to save a townhouse believed to stand above ancient Roman remains and an underground natural water source.

The Planning Authority today approved an application to demolish the dilapidated house in an alley off Triq San Franġisk, within the urban conservation area and an area of archaeological importance, replacing it with a new two-storey residence.

There were two votes against, from chairman Vince Cassar and NGO representative Annick Bonello.

The developer will have to submit a geological statement, which may lead to a full geological study, before the permit is executable. This was imposed after questions raised by residents and board members about the geological stability of the area.

Some 60 neighbouring residents objected to the development, which, they say, would negatively impact a historic ditch, known as il-Foss, running through the property and which could date back to the origins of Mdina.

An initial site visit by the Cultural Heritage Advisory Committee also revealed an underground chamber with probable archaeological burial features beneath one of the property’s outbuildings, which could continue below the main structure.

Other caverns and catacombs were found in the garden, and heritage experts believe a well and two other water sources beneath the same garden could lead to an ancient Roman water system.

Detailed underground surveys were submitted to the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage, which found no objection to the development provided measures were taken to safeguard the archaeological value of the site.

Under amended plans presented by the developer, no excavation and rock cutting will be carried out and the building’s existing foundations will be used for the new construction. The Superintendence and the advisory committee said the lack of excavation eliminated any possible impact on archaeological features or other underground chambers.

The heritage bodies also concluded that “the existing structures proposed for demolition are of no architectural or historical merit”, giving their go-ahead for the development to proceed.

The Environment and Resources Authority did not give its views on the project, which is interpreted as no objection.

The development also drew objections from heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa and the Rabat local council, both arguing the building can be rehabilitated.