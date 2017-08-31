Prime Minister appoints Malta-UK business promotion taskforce
Joe Zammit Tabona to head
Joseph Zammit Tabona has been appointed by the Prime Minister to chair the newly set up Malta-UK Business Promotion Taskforce which will be responsible for business promotion of Malta within the UK.
This task force is being set up to implement a plan of action between now and end 2019 to promote business, including industrial, economical and financial activities to Malta in collaboration with the UK. Malta will position itself as a business destination for UK-based companies which want to set-up a base in a European Union Member State following Brexit.
Mr Zammit Tabona served as Malta's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom & Northern Ireland from 2009 till 2013. He has been the Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Investment Promotion since August 2013. He has served as chairman of Malta Enterprise, the Malta Stock Exchange and FinanceMalta.
The other members of the Malta-UK Business Promotion Taskforce are:
David Curmi – Chairman, Trade Malta; CEO, Mapfre MSV Life Plc
Joe Cuschieri – Chairman, Malta Gaming Authority
Kenneth Farrugia – Chairman, FinanceMalta
Kurt Farrugia – Head Government Communication
Mario Galea – CEO, Malta Enterprise
Mario Grima – Former Director BOV and Middlesea Valletta
Stefano Mallia – Partner, Grant Thornton
Maria Micallef – Managing Director, RSM Malta
Michaela Muscat – Maritime Attache, Malta High Commission UK
Nadia Pace – Investment Promotion Consultant Malta Enterprise; Former CEO World Aviation Group
Kevin Valenzia -Territory Senior Partner, PWC Malta
David Walsh - CEO, KPMG Crimsonwing
