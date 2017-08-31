Police asked to investigate anonymous letter about Perici Calascione

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Silvan Said has asked the police to investigate who is behind the accusations made in an anonymous letter alleging that PN leadership contender was involved with a partner in Fenici Insurance Brokers – which he said was “easily identifiable” as himself.

The Nationalist Party asked its ethics committee to investigate the anonymous open letter which was also received by the Times of Malta. It does not allege any specific wrongdoing by Dr Perici Calascione but points out that he is married into the Pisani family, shareholders of the Corinthia Group, when the other shareholders, it says, are members of the Gaddafi family. It says that as Opposition leader, Dr Perici Calascione would have a conflict of interest if a public discussion arises over permit requests by the group.

The letter also says that Dr Perici Calascione is the beneficial owner of Future Investments Ltd which owns Fenici Insurance Agency which in turn owns a majority stake in another company one of whose partners in on the run for alleged misappropriation of funds. Dr Perici Calascione had immediately reacted to say he had resigned from the company in February last year.ead: Alex Perici Calascione: Claims are 'lowest form of politics of the past'

“For the record, in August 2001 I sold my entire shareholding in both Fenici Insurance Agency Ltd and Fenici Insurance Brokers Ltd to Future Investments Ltd. The agreed price was honoured in full by Future Investments Ltd. The company was audited by Deloitte and a due diligence exercise was carried out at the time of the sale and I did not owe the company any money, let alone misappropriate,” Mr Said wrote.

“Furthermore, at the time of the sale, Fenici Insurance Agency Ltd was a going concern and duly licensed by the MFSA as an insurance agency. On completion of the sale, I resigned my directorships in both FIA and FIB and ceased any connection with the company. I moved on to pursue a career in insurance training and consultancy in Malta and abroad.”

Mr Said said that he would be taking libel action against the writer, saying that “the anonymous cowards who wrote this letter, in their venomous attempt to hinder Dr Perici Calascione’s chances at the leadership, made unfounded, criminally libellous accusations in my regard without a shred of truth”.

“They had no qualms to damage an innocent bystander’s reputation to achieve their evil aims, fully aware of the damage and distress they would cause my family and me. This time, they have gone too far.

“This evil must be stopped and therefore, while reserving all my rights at law, I will be filing a report to the police in Malta asking them to investigate and find out who are the writers of this anonymous letter to the PN, and published by One News, and to prosecute them for defamation in terms of Maltese Criminal Code Arts. 255 and 373.”

