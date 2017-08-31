Mellieħa bypass resurfacing to start in the coming days

Works on the resurfacing of part of the Mellieħa bypass which was closed and dug up for the past weeks, is due to commence in the coming days. The closure of the road meant that southbound traffic was diverted through Mellieħa centre or the road to Manikata.

Photo: Enemalta.

The lanes were closed for cable-laying by Enemalta as part of a €1.6 million project to upgrade the electricity supply to Gozo.

Old overhead 33 kV lines and pylons which cut across the countryside are being replaced by 10km of underground cables, ensuring a more secure supply to Gozo.

The unsightly pylons, some of which are eight storeys high, will then be removed.

Gozo and Comino receive electricity through submarine cables connected to the Vendôme Distribution Centre at Armier Bay. This distribution centre is supplied from the Mellieħa Distribution Centre through three connections. Two of these connections are a set of parallel 33kV lines suspended on 33 pylons across 4.5 kilometres between the two distribution centres.

The pylons were erected between 1986 and 1988. They are the longest stretch of overhead 33kV lines still in use in Malta, extending from Mellieha down to Għadira Bay and up to the Red Tower area and the Vendôme Distribution Centre in Armier.