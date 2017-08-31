Mater Dei management to discuss the safety of ambulance nurses

The MUMN has called for better protection of nurses carrying out work outside the hospital.

Nurses’ safety is set to be discussed by Mater Dei management following an incident on Monday during which the nurses’ union (MUMN) claimed a nurse was threatened while attending to a bicycle crash in Marsa.

MUMN secretary general Colin Galea said that the meeting with management was to take place in order to discuss what could be done to improve the safety of nurses carrying out duties outside of the hospital.

In a statement yesterday, the union said a nurse dispatched to help two people hurt in a bicycle crash ended up being threatened by a group of men, many of whom were drunk.

The MUMN said despite the police being informed about the accident beforehand, they were not there when the ambulance arrived in Marsa to attend to the crash victims.

Nurses constantly face harassment during their shifts, notably when sent to Paceville

It said the police only arrived on site 40 minutes later, after the nurse had asked for help.

Questions to the police asking for their response to the MUMN’s complaints were not answered by the time of writing.

The MUMN said that at one point a group of men stood up on the ambulance and began threatening, insulting and using abusive language towards the female nurse and an Italian patient in the ambulance.

They said nurses were constantly facing harassment during their work shifts, most notably when they were dispatched to Paceville.

The union also called upon the Home Affairs Ministry to ensure that such situations were addressed, for the sake of both the nurses and the people who needed their help.

On Monday, an ambulance was involved in a crash with a car in Qawra while escorting a patient to the hospital.

The front of the ambulance caught fire as a result of the crash, but no one was injured.

Earlier this month, two people died after a crash between an ambulance and a car. The accident occurred at Selmun hill.