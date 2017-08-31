Church Commission for Justice and Peace reconstituted

Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna has re-established the Commission for Justice and Peace and has appointed Daniel Darmanin, an architect by profession, as president of the Commission for a three-year term.

Mr Darmanin, 33, graduated from the University of Malta and pursued his studies at the University of Loyola in Chicago, USA, where he read for a Masters degree in Social Justice and Community Development.

The members of the Commission include Wallace Buttigieg Scicluna, Katrine Camilleri, Fr Mark Cachia, John Paul Cauchi, Maria Vella, and Simone Vella Lenicker, architect.

The Curia said that the Commission intends to work with people of goodwill in favour of a more just society, "where everyone's rights are respected and where everyone lives in dignity and peace".

The Commission intends to accomplish this through reflection and analysis, by advocating for human rights and quality of life, and by creating wider awareness on Catholic Social Teaching.

The Commission will be also assisting the local Church.

The Commission may be contacted on [email protected].