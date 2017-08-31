9,512 jobs added by March 2017 - mostly in private sector

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The registered full-time employment increased by 5.3 per cent as the result of a year-on-year increase in the full-time gainfully occupied population (9,512) complemented by a drop in registered unemployment (1,384).

Administrative data provided by Jobsplus show that, over a period of one year, the labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 4.5 per cent, reaching 189,983.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 8,576 persons to 142,047. Public sector full-time employment increased by 936 persons to 45,287.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 760 when compared to March 2016, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 8,752.

Full-time employment for males and females went up by 4.2 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively over 2016 levels.

Registered part-time employment in March 2017 went up by 6.4 per cent when compared to a year earlier. The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 24,993 up by 9.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2016.