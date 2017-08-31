Lousy service

I live in Gozo and have made numerous trips from the airport to the ferry terminal by bus. I do not remember a single one running to time if lucky enough to have a bus show up at all.

The other day, for the second time in as many months, I waited for the bus to the ferry terminal and though two were scheduled to appear none turned up. I stood in the heat together with tourists, some with young children and babies, for nearly two hours. This situation is simply unacceptable also because the bus service from the airport is the first experience people have of these lovely islands.

Perhaps the concept of customer service is alien to Malta Public Transport. Perhaps the thought that running a bus behind schedule is better than not running one at all has escaped them. Perhaps it will take more complaints to make them actually listen. Until then, people waiting for non-existent buses complaining, even overseas, damaging the image of the services on offer before they have even managed to leave the airport.