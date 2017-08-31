Bad name for Muslims

After the Barcelona carnage, the local Imam said that Islamic State ‘Daesh’ is giving a bad name to Muslims. I agree with him to a certain point but how come one of the terrorists in Barcelona was a former Imam, even reported to have been their leader?

Is it possible that being an ex-Imam did not help him discourage rather than organise an act of terror? When you consider all the lives lost and the people maimed in the recent truck and van ramming as well as the 105,000 Christians killed every year mostly in Muslim countries, you start thinking that if Muslims do not want a bad name, not enough is being done to prove that they do not deserve it.